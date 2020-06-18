Employees test positive for COVID-19 at 6 San Antonio H-E-B stores, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B officials confirmed employees at six grocery store locations have tested positive for COVID-19.

The grocery giant said it has notified other employees who have been in contact with those who have tested positive and each store has since been deep cleaned and sanitized.

Here are the H-E-B stores with COVID-19 cases, according to store officials:

H-E-B stores will require customers to wear masks again beginning June 22 after a new executive order issued by Bexar County on Wednesday.

Read also:

H-E-B will once again require face coverings in Bexar County after new executive order

Employees at 4 San Antonio H-E-B stores test positive for COVID-19, officials say