Employees test positive for COVID-19 at 6 San Antonio H-E-B stores, officials say
Four other stores confirmed COVID-19 cases earlier this week
SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B officials confirmed employees at six grocery store locations have tested positive for COVID-19.
The grocery giant said it has notified other employees who have been in contact with those who have tested positive and each store has since been deep cleaned and sanitized.
Here are the H-E-B stores with COVID-19 cases, according to store officials:
- Deco District H‑E‑B: An employee who tested positive for COVID-19 was last in the store on June 16, H-E-B said on Thursday. The store is located at 2118 Fredericksburg Road.
- Commerce and Rosillo H‑E‑B: An employee who tested positive for COVID-19 was last in the store on June 15, H-E-B said on Wednesday. The store is located at 108 N. Rosillo.
- McCreless Market H‑E‑B plus!: An employee who tested positive for COVID-19 was last in the store on June 13, H-E-B said on Wednesday. The store is located at 4100 South New Braunfels.
- Bulverde and 1604 H‑E‑B: An employee who tested positive for COVID-19 was last in the store on June 14, H-E-B said on Wednesday. The store is located at 17238 Bulverde Road.
- 281 and Evans Road H‑E‑B plus!: An employee who tested positive for COVID-19 was last in the store on June 15, H-E-B said on Tuesday. The store is located at 20935 U.S. Highway 281 North.
- Seguin H‑E‑B: An employee who tested positive for COVID-19 was last in the store on June 15, H-E-B said on Wednesday. The store is located at 1340 E. Court Street.
H-E-B stores will require customers to wear masks again beginning June 22 after a new executive order issued by Bexar County on Wednesday.
Read also:
H-E-B will once again require face coverings in Bexar County after new executive order
Employees at 4 San Antonio H-E-B stores test positive for COVID-19, officials say
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.