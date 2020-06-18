First COVID-19 death reported in Guadalupe County, officials say

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – One resident has died from COVID-19 in the city of New Braunfels, marking the first COVID-19 related death in Guadalupe County, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

No other details have yet been released about the death, but this is the first in the area related to the coronavirus as of yet. The announcement came from health officials Thursday.

So far, 178 residents have recovered from coronavirus in Guadalupe County and there are 53 active cases. Health officials said six more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county since Wednesday, June 17, which brings the case total to 231.

Many of the cases are in the same households, according to officials. Out of the 53 active cases, 29 are counted as “probable.”

