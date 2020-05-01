Guadalupe County cases, recoveries

SEGUIN, Texas – On Friday, Guadalupe County officials confirmed four additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 85 cases.

So far, 52 patients have recovered.

Of the active cases, four remain hospitalized, according to data provided by the county.

There were also active cases reported in New Braunfels, Cibolo, Seguin, Schertz, Selma and unincorporated Guadalupe County.