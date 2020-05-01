90ºF

Guadalupe County cases, recoveries

The latest on coronavirus cases from Guadalupe County, Texas officials

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. | Illustration by Henry Keller (KSAT)

SEGUIN, Texas – On Friday, Guadalupe County officials confirmed four additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 85 cases.

So far, 52 patients have recovered.

Of the active cases, four remain hospitalized, according to data provided by the county.

There were also active cases reported in New Braunfels, Cibolo, Seguin, Schertz, Selma and unincorporated Guadalupe County.

