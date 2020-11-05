Coronavirus update San Antonio, Nov. 4: Officials report 185 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new virus-related deaths

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Commissioner Kevin Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Wednesday night.

Nirenberg reported 66,714 total COVID-19 cases and 1,265 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Wednesday, an increase of 185 new cases. Five new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 213.

City officials also reported that 255 patients are hospitalized, 110 are in the intensive care unit and 56 are on ventilators. There are 13% of staffed beds available and 66% of ventilators available.