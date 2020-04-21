WATCH: 8 more inmates test positive for COVID-19, Mayor Nirenberg reports no new cases at Southeast Nursing Home

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video below. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Monday night.

Here are a few of the highlights:

Nirenberg reported 1,015 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Monday. The death toll remains at 39. A total of 18 of the 39 deaths are residents from the Southeast Nursing Home.

City officials also reported 81 patients are currently hospitalized, 41 patients are in intensive care and 25 patients are on ventilators.

Judge Wolff confirmed eight more Bexar County inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus, totaling 28 inmates total. Five more jail employees have also tested positive for the virus, officials say. Guards and inmates are checked for fevers twice a day.

No new COVID-19 cases or deaths have been reported at the Southeast Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, according to Mayor Nirenberg. After health officials investigated tracing, Nirenberg said no tracing was linked to exposure at any other facilities. As of Monday, the numbers at Southeast stayed the same, with 74 total residents that tested positive for the virus and 18 residents that have passed away.

The city has 72% of its ventilators and 38% of its hospital beds still available, as of Monday.

Dr. Barbara Taylor, of UTHSC, said health officials are looking at data provided by Metro Health and other health agencies to develop a plan and guidelines to help the city of San Antonio safely reopen. The plan is expected to be proposed to city officials sometime next week.

Mayor Nirenberg reminded residents that the best thing to do is to not gather in crowds if we want to limit the spread of the virus. Although reports of protests were reported in Austin over the weekend and others may be planned in the area, Nirenberg said it’s important to continue following health guidelines and stay at home as the virus continues.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

