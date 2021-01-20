Coronavirus update San Antonio, Jan. 19: Leaders report 2,395 COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Tuesday night.

Nirenberg reported 152,231 total COVID-19 cases and 1,822 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 2,395 new cases as of Tuesday. Ten new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 2,041.

City officials also reported that 1,507 patients are hospitalized, 435 are in the intensive care unit and 257 are on ventilators. There are 10% of staffed beds available and 50% of ventilators available.

The COVID-19 school risk level is “high.”

COVID-19 School Risk Level (COSA/Bexar County)

Nirenberg said Metro Health has received a shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, and appointments for Wednesday will go on as scheduled. He said the city will open up appointment scheduling as more supply becomes available. Click here to learn more.