COVID-19 Briefing, May 17: 969K+ first-dose vaccines administered in Bexar County, mayor says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their briefing Monday night.

Nirenberg reported 221,178 total COVID-19 cases and 3,433 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 231 new cases as of Monday. No new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day rolling average is 161.

City officials also reported that 171 patients are hospitalized, 52 are in the intensive care unit and 26 are on ventilators. There are 11% of staffed beds available and 71% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg said 969,499 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 749,957 are fully vaccinated.

Dr. Colleen Bridger, assistant city manager, said Fiesta will operate at 100% capacity after officials took COVID-19 metrics and protocols into consideration. Masks will not be required for those who are fully vaccinated. However, they are encouraged during events with bigger crowds.

Watch the entire briefing in the video player above to hear more from city and county leaders or click here if you are reading KSAT’s coronavirus newsletter.

City of San Antonio sets up COVID-19 vaccine text alert system. (KSAT)