Bexar County positivity rate drops to 7.6%; risk level ‘moderate,’ officials say

Risk level downgraded after positivity rate drops

SAN ANTONIO – The COVID-19 positivity rate in Bexar County has fallen three points this week and is now at 7.6%, and the risk level is now moderate, local officials said during Tuesday’s coronavirus briefing.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg says an increase in testing has contributed to a better positivity rate, but “this doesn’t mean we are out of the woods by any means.” He said there are 51.2 cases per 1,000 people in our area.

COVID-19 Risk Level for week of 9/7/21 (COSA/Bexar County)

New COVID-19 numbers

There were 1,288 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, with a 7-day average of 1,222 cases. No new deaths were reported.

Nirenberg said STRAC is still seeing severe stress on our local hospital system. He said there are 1,215 patients in the hospital, 19 of which are children. There are 243 patients on ventilators and 359 in the intensive care unit.

Mu variant

Dr. Junda Woo, medical director of Metro Health, said the CDC is monitoring the new COVID-19 Mu variant, which is present in almost every state. She said she didn’t have the information to determine if the variant is in our county.

On Monday, KSAT’s sister station, KPRC 2, reported there were at least 50 patients who had the Mu variant at a Houston hospital.

Woo encouraged people to get vaccinated at any of the city sites. She said it might be harder to get same-day appointments, but people may be more likely to find one for the next day.

COVID-19 in schools

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff thanked the local school districts that are working to protect children from COVID-19 amid the ongoing battle over mask mandates.

Woo says there have been some outbreaks at schools, but not enough to warrant a closure. She recommended parents visit the Texas Department of State Health Service’s website to see case data broken down by schools in the state. She said Metro Health would be releasing new pediatric data soon.

Wolff not increasing security after H-E-B confrontation

Wolff, who was followed and filmed by a woman angry about mask mandates at a local H-E-B on Sunday, said he would not be increasing his security and does not feel intimidated after the incident. Click here to read more.