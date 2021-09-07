Woman upset over masks confronts Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff at an H-E-B

Video shows Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff followed outside H-E-B, called names for imposing mask mandates

SAN ANTONIO – As Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff pushed his shopping cart to his car, a San Antonio woman unhappy with mask mandates began following him at a local H-E-B and recorded him.

In the video posted on Instagram by user @Ashleyrockshair, the woman can be heard calling Wolff different names.

The incident happened at the H-E-B on Northwest Military Highway on Sunday. A spokesperson for Bexar County said there was no altercation, and no one was harmed.

It’s unclear if Wolff filed a complaint with a law enforcement agency.

Wolff released the following statement in response to the video online:

“I realize, after a year and a half, we all are experiencing COVID fatigue from wearing masks and other public health guidelines. Now is not the time to stop and let our guard down. Our numbers are coming down slowly. Let’s keep this downward trend going. Mask up, keep social distance, and sanitize.”

KSAT attempted contact with H-E-B and local law enforcement departments but hasn’t heard back on the matter.

This is the second public incident Wolff has been involved in over masks.

In June 2020, Wolff was in a checkout line at a Lowe’s home improvement store when a cashier told a customer that wearing a mask was required.

That customer grew upset, so Wolff intervened.

The judge tried to hand the customer a business card, and the man smacked the business card out of Wolff’s hand.

The man involved was arrested, and he was charged with disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.