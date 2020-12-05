Coronavirus update San Antonio, Dec. 4: Leaders report 1,316 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new virus-related deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in the daily briefing Friday night.

Nirenberg reported 85,201 total COVID-19 cases and 1,376 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 1,316 new cases as of Friday. Four new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 952.

City officials also reported that 587 patients are hospitalized, 207 are in the intensive care unit and 126 are on ventilators. There are 11% of staffed beds available and 63% of ventilators available.

There were 84 new admissions to the hospitals in the last 24 hours.

Nirenberg said the South Texas Blood Bank is in dire need of blood donations and is urging San Antonians to donate.