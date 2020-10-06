Coronavirus update San Antonio, Oct. 6: Officials report 193 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new virus-related death

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Tuesday night.

Nirenberg reported 58,939 total COVID-19 cases and 1,168 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Tuesday, an increase of 193 new cases. One new death was reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 126.

City officials also reported that 206 patients are hospitalized, 82 are in the intensive care unit and 41 are on ventilators. There are 13% of staffed beds available and 69% of ventilators available.

Weekly School Indicator 10/6/20 (COSA/Bexar County)