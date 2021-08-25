Bexar County COVID-19 positivity rate down to 13.6% this week amid increased testing, officials say

COVID-19 positivity rate down

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg says the COVID-19 positivity rate for the Bexar County area has decreased to 13.6%, down from 16.9% last week.

Nirenberg says he believes increased testing has helped with bringing down the positivity rate a little more since more people are finding out whether they have COVID-19.

“Yes, the positivity rate went down, and that’s because we’re testing more, and they’re beginning to test in school. So that percentage will go down. But the the cases per 10,000 had a dramatic increase -- not quite doubling. Close to doubling,” said Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.

Hospitalizations down; more personnel still needed

The mayor says the county remains in the “severe” risk category, and more help is needed in our local hospitals. While more than 600 nurses have arrived in our area, one-third of them have gone to assist rural areas. Leaders say they’re requesting more personnel to fight the surge.

Nirenberg says there were 140 new hospital admissions in 24 hours. He says that’s down from the nearly 200 hospitalizations every day last week. He says hospitals are doing what they can to make space for additional COVID-19 patients.

San Antonio Metropolitan Health Director Claude Jacob says there are 24 pediatric patients in area hospitals with COVID.

Wolff says about 1,000 people have sought antibody treatment at the county’s infusion center.

Leaders push for more vaccinations amid new report

The push for vaccinations and testing continues as a new epidemiology report was released Tuesday, showing the number of those hospitalized by age group from the beginning of the pandemic to July 2021.

Epidemiology Report 8/24/21 (COSA/Bexar County)

“You are prolonging this crisis the longer you stay on the sidelines ... Get vaccinated,” Nirenberg said to those who still haven’t gotten their COVID-19 shots.

“We have not seen increased foot traffic as of yet,” but Jacob says Metro Health and vaccine providers are preparing for an increase of people getting their third COVID-19 shot in mid-September. However, some immunocompromised people are already getting their third doses now, he said.

The Metro Health director reminded the public that full U.S. FDA authorization for the Pfizer vaccine only applies to those 16 years and older, and emergency use authorization still applies to those who are between 12 and 15.

Overcrowding at Bexar County Jail

Wolff says there is overcrowding at the county jail due to Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders, keeping many in the facility longer.

He said there are more than 4,000 inmates at the jail, and the county has sent Abbott a letter to address the issue. However, Wolff wasn’t optimistic about hearing anything back.

Watch the entire briefing in the video player above to hear more from city and county leaders.