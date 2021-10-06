COVID-19 positivity rate down to 3.9% in Bexar County, officials say

Bexar County COVID-19 statistics

SAN ANTONIO – The COVID-19 positivity rate in Bexar County has dropped to 3.9%, down from 5% last week, according to San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

The county’s risk level has also dropped and is now at “mild” for the first time since July 20, 2021, Nirenberg said. He also said hospitalizations were on a downward trend.

COVID-19 Risk Level for the week of 10/4/21 (COSA/Bexar County)

The seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases is at 436. There were 56 new admissions to area hospitals in 24 hours, and 20 children remain hospitalized with COVID-19, officials say.

Nirenberg said 80% of patients at local hospitals are unvaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations

Booster COVID-19 vaccines are being administered at the Alamodome and other Metro Health administration locations. Those who would like to get a booster shot are asked to bring their vaccine cards with them. While an appointment isn’t required, you can still make one by visiting the city’s COVID-19 website. Eligibility will be verified using the state registry.

The booster shots are only for those who are eligible under CDC guidelines and have received the Pfizer vaccine. Those who received Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be turned away at this time. Click here to learn about who is eligible for a booster.

The Alamodome site is open from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Officials encourage people to also get their flu shot at this time. Many retail pharmacies are also offering COVID-19 booster and flu vaccines for those who can’t make it to the city or county sites. Check with your local pharmacy for vaccine availability.

