22 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Bexar County, officials say

New COVID-19 statistics in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Twenty-two new COVID-19 deaths in Bexar County were reported Thursday during the COVID-19 briefing by San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

The mayor says 114 people were admitted to the hospital within the last 24 hours, and 80% of those in local facilities are unvaccinated.

There are 25 children with COVID-19 in area hospitals, Nirenberg said.

See today’s COVID-19 numbers and what to know about the latest rise in San Antonio and surrounding areas here.

COVID-19 Vaccinations

There are 1,483,257 people in Bexar County who are fully vaccinated, and 1,226,944 people have received at least one dose, officials said.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff is encouraging those who are eligible for a booster shot to get one at the Wonderland of the Americas mall vaccination site, which is reopening Friday. He said people who are getting their initial doses can also stop by without making an appointment. Click here for more information.

There will also be a Bexar County flu shot drive on Saturday. Click here for more information.

Booster shots will start to be offered at the Alamodome starting Wednesday, Sept. 29. Click here to see information for Metro Health administration sites.

Nirenberg reminded the public that the H-E-B gift card giveaway for those who get fully vaccinated at Metro Health sites starts Friday. Click here for more information.

See the latest COVID-19 epidemiology report of the Bexar County area below:

Epidemiology Report (Sept 2021) (COSA/Bexar County)

Watch the entire briefing in the video player above to hear more from city and county leaders.

