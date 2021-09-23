University Health to reopen Wonderland of the Americas mall vaccination site to administer COVID-19 boosters, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – University Health will reopen the Wonderland of the Americas mall COVID-19 vaccination site starting Friday morning to administer Pfizer booster shots.

The site, located on the upper level of the mall in the 4500 block of Fredericksburg Road, will reopen from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 24. Officials say mall escalators are out of order, and those wanting to get a shot should enter at the upper-level exterior entrance on the west side of the mall.

People eligible for the COVID-19 booster shot include those who are 65 years and older and individuals who are 18 and older who are at high risk of severe COVID-19 infection due to underlying health conditions.

Those eligible for a booster must wait at least six months after their second dose to get their next shot. They are asked to bring documentation of the previous Pfizer vaccines that were administered.

“Getting the booster later than that is fine, and might be a better choice in the event that the vaccine sites are crowded at first. The Pfizer booster shots are widely available and we will continue to offer them as long as there continues to be demand,” University Health said in a written statement.

Next week’s hours of operation at the Wonderland location will be posted on the University Health website Friday afternoon. For more information about how to get a booster shot and other University Health locations, click here.