Free flu shot pop-up clinics kick off this weekend in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio and Bexar County residents have an opportunity to get the flu shot for free starting this weekend.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still infecting many, health experts said it’s important that those who are at risk get the flu shot for extra protection.

University Health and Bexar County are hosting the following events for flu shots.

Registration is required and people can register online on University Health’s website.

Saturday, Sept. 18

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Freeman Coliseum, 3201 E. Houston

Saturday, Sept. 25

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Southwest Athletic Complex, 11914 Dragon Lane

Hosted by Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores

Saturday, Oct. 9

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Dub Farris Athletic Complex, 8400 North Loop 1604 W.

Hosted by Bexar County Commissioner Trish DeBerry

Saturday, Oct. 16

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium, 5757 US Hwy 90

Hosted by Bexar County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez

Metro Health is also hosting pop-up flu vaccination clinics.

Residents who attend the clinics are strongly urged to wear facemasks.

Registration is not required. COVID-19 vaccines are also available for residents at the same location.

Saturday, Sept. 18

LULAC Youth at Grace Lutheran Church

504 Ave E, San Antonio, TX 78215

10 am – 2 pm Pfizer, J&J and Flu

Provider: Metro Health

Center for Refugee Services 2nd Dose Day at St Francis Episcopal Church

4242 Bluemel Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240

10 am – 3 pm Pfizer, J&J and Flu

Provider: Metro Health

Monday, Sept. 20

CARE Zone (South San ISD)

2707 W. Gerald Ave, San Antonio, TX 78211

2 – 6 pm Pfizer, J&J and Flu

Provider: Metro Health

Alamo City Barber College

8910 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX 78250

11 am – 6 pm Pfizer, J&J and Flu

Provider: Metro Health

Tuesday, Sept. 21

YMCA Westside Branch 2nd Dose Day Gymnasium

2900 Ruiz St, San Antonio, TX 78228

12 – 6 pm Pfizer, J&J and Flu

Provider: Metro Health

Wednesday, Sept. 22

New St. Mark’s Baptist

Church (Fellowship Hall)

1607 Brendell St, San Antonio, TX 78228

9 am – 1 pm Pfizer, J&J and Flu

Provider: Metro Health

Southwest Legacy High School

4495 Verano Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78073

1 – 5 pm Pfizer, J&J and Flu

Provider: Metro Health

Thursday, Sept. 23

St. Thomas Episcopal

Church, Sanctuary

1416 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX 78232

1 – 3 pm Pfizer, J&J and Flu

Provider: Metro Health

Southwest High School

2nd Dose in Gymnasium 1

11914 Dragon Ln, San Antonio, TX 78252

2 – 6 pm Pfizer, J&J and Flu

Provider: Metro Health

More on KSAT: