Free flu shot pop-up clinics kick off this weekend in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio and Bexar County residents have an opportunity to get the flu shot for free starting this weekend.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still infecting many, health experts said it’s important that those who are at risk get the flu shot for extra protection.
University Health and Bexar County are hosting the following events for flu shots.
Registration is required and people can register online on University Health’s website.
Saturday, Sept. 18
- 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Freeman Coliseum, 3201 E. Houston
Saturday, Sept. 25
- 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Southwest Athletic Complex, 11914 Dragon Lane
- Hosted by Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores
Saturday, Oct. 9
- 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Dub Farris Athletic Complex, 8400 North Loop 1604 W.
- Hosted by Bexar County Commissioner Trish DeBerry
Saturday, Oct. 16
- 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium, 5757 US Hwy 90
- Hosted by Bexar County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez
Metro Health is also hosting pop-up flu vaccination clinics.
Residents who attend the clinics are strongly urged to wear facemasks.
Registration is not required. COVID-19 vaccines are also available for residents at the same location.
Saturday, Sept. 18
- LULAC Youth at Grace Lutheran Church
- 504 Ave E, San Antonio, TX 78215
10 am – 2 pm Pfizer, J&J and Flu
- Provider: Metro Health
- Center for Refugee Services 2nd Dose Day at St Francis Episcopal Church
- 4242 Bluemel Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240
10 am – 3 pm Pfizer, J&J and Flu
- Provider: Metro Health
Monday, Sept. 20
- CARE Zone (South San ISD)
- 2707 W. Gerald Ave, San Antonio, TX 78211
2 – 6 pm Pfizer, J&J and Flu
- Provider: Metro Health
- Alamo City Barber College
- 8910 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX 78250
11 am – 6 pm Pfizer, J&J and Flu
- Provider: Metro Health
Tuesday, Sept. 21
- YMCA Westside Branch 2nd Dose Day Gymnasium
- 2900 Ruiz St, San Antonio, TX 78228
- 12 – 6 pm Pfizer, J&J and Flu
- Provider: Metro Health
Wednesday, Sept. 22
- New St. Mark’s Baptist
- Church (Fellowship Hall)
- 1607 Brendell St, San Antonio, TX 78228
9 am – 1 pm Pfizer, J&J and Flu
- Provider: Metro Health
- Southwest Legacy High School
- 4495 Verano Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78073
1 – 5 pm Pfizer, J&J and Flu
- Provider: Metro Health
Thursday, Sept. 23
- St. Thomas Episcopal
- Church, Sanctuary
- 1416 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX 78232
1 – 3 pm Pfizer, J&J and Flu
- Provider: Metro Health
- Southwest High School
- 2nd Dose in Gymnasium 1
- 11914 Dragon Ln, San Antonio, TX 78252
2 – 6 pm Pfizer, J&J and Flu
- Provider: Metro Health