University Health, Bexar County to offer drive-thru flu shots in September, October

SAN ANTONIO – University Health and Bexar County are partnering to make flu shots free and as convenient as possible this year by hosting four drive-thru flu shot events over the next two months.

Last year’s flu season was almost nonexistent thanks to curtailed international travel and mask-wearing, according to University Health. But flu and other respiratory infections are now on the rise.

Health leaders say it’s possible a person could get both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time, so they’re urging people to get the flu shot (in addition to the COVID-19 vaccine) to avoid a “twindemic.”

“If you get infected with one, you are higher risk for the other,” said Dr. Jason Bowling, director of hospital epidemiology for University Health. “If you’re infected with something, your immune system is obviously busy, so another pathogen could take advantage of that.”

A combination of infections puts extra strain on the body and could result in more serious illness, University Health officials said.

“The CDC has indicated that COVID-19 vaccines may be administered without regard to timing of other vaccines,” said Dr. Bryan Alsip, University Health chief medical officer.

That means you could even get both shots on the same day, Alsip said.

The drive-thru flu vaccination clinics are open to anyone, free of cost, but you will need an appointment. You can make your appointment online.

The flu shot events will NOT be administering COVID-19 vaccines. Click here to find out where you can get a COVID-19 shot through the City of San Antonio or click here for information about COVID-19 vaccines at University Health facilities.

Here are the dates and locations for the scheduled drive-thru flu shot events:

Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Freeman Coliseum , 3201 E. Houston. Hosted by Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert

Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Southwest Athletic Complex , 11914 Dragon Lane. Hosted by Bexar County Commissioner Rebecca Clay-Flores

Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Dub Farris Athletic Complex , 8400 North Loop 1604 W. Hosted by Bexar County Commissioner Trish DeBerry

Saturday, Oct. 25, 2021 from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium, 5757 US Hwy 90. Hosted by Bexar County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez.

