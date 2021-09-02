Hunger is real for 1 in 4 of your neighbors: Here’s how to make a difference during Hunger Action Month

During the month of September, KSAT Community is teaming up with the San Antonio Food Bank to provide resources on how you can fight hunger during Hunger Action Month.

For many, a daily meal is a simple choice of what to eat. But for people facing food insecurity, a daily meal poses a very different type of choice. It’s often an impossible choice between food and other crucial needs, such as electricity, childcare, or medicine. No one should have to make those types of choices.

“Hunger is real for 1 in 4 of your neighbors,” according to San Antonio Food Bank. With your help, every one dollar provides seven meals to Texans in need.

The San Antonio Food Bank needs your help to raise awareness and inspire action.

What is Hunger Action Month?

Food insecurity is a reality for many in Southwest Texas. To combat this issue, the San Antonio Food Bank is participating in Feeding America’s nationwide Hunger Action Month campaign designed to mobilize the public to take action on the issue of hunger.

It’s a month to spread the word and dedicate ourselves to a solution. Without awareness of a problem, people can not take action to remedy it. Any action – big or small – makes a real difference in the lives of the food insecure neighbors in our community. To learn more about Hunger Action Month, click here.

Ways you can become a hunger fighter and support San Antonio Food Bank

Make a one-time gift or sign-up to be a recurring donor. Every one dollar donated provides seven meals to Texans.

All San Antonio RBFCU branches are accepting dry food donations for the San Antonio Food Bank. Make your way to your nearest location and look out for the red barrels. A list of locations is provided in the map below.

Whether you’re a group or individual there are many opportunities to volunteer

Hunger Action Month is the perfect time to come together to fight hunger. Start a food drive throughout the month of September today.

The 12 most wanted non-perishable food items the San Antonio Food Bank requests include cereal, peanut butter, canned tuna, beans, rice, boxed macaroni and cheese, chili, soups, baby food/diapers, canned lunch meats, pet food, full means canned or boxed and pop-top food items.

