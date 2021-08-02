Have questions about the new school year for middle or high school students? KSAT invites you to a town hall August 11

SAN ANTONIO – Parents, do you have COVID-19 vaccine questions about your kids heading back to middle school or high school for the upcoming 2021-22 year?

To help answer any questions you may have about kids going back in the classroom, KSAT.com will be livestreaming a Back-to-School Town Hall on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m. with a group of panelists.

The panelists will include a child psychologist, counselor, education non-profit leader and a teacher. The names of the panelists will be added once the list is finalized.

Is there something you’d like to hear discussed? Submit your questions below and tune in on KSAT.com at 7 p.m. on Aug. 11.

