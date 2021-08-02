Mostly Cloudy icon
75º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

KSAT Community

Have questions about the new school year for middle or high school students? KSAT invites you to a town hall August 11

Ask questions now, tune in on Aug. 4

Kiersten Ehr, Digital Content Creator

Tags: KSAT Community, Coronavirus
KSAT Community Back-to-School Town Hall Aug. 11
KSAT Community Back-to-School Town Hall Aug. 11

SAN ANTONIO – Parents, do you have COVID-19 vaccine questions about your kids heading back to middle school or high school for the upcoming 2021-22 year?

To help answer any questions you may have about kids going back in the classroom, KSAT.com will be livestreaming a Back-to-School Town Hall on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m. with a group of panelists.

The panelists will include a child psychologist, counselor, education non-profit leader and a teacher. The names of the panelists will be added once the list is finalized.

Is there something you’d like to hear discussed? Submit your questions below and tune in on KSAT.com at 7 p.m. on Aug. 11.

Read more like this on our Education page and KSAT Kids page:

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kiersten has been a Digital Content Creator with KSAT12 since 2017. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and previously worked for the Spurs Sports & Entertainment.

email