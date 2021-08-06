Partly Cloudy icon
Nervous about the return to school? Here’s how you can help keep your child’s mind at ease.

Expert says one of the best things you can do is listen to your child’s concerns

Patty Santos, Reporter

Chandler Watson, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – With just a few days of summer vacation left, some kids are focused on enjoying the sun and fun.

But with the recent rise of COVID-19 cases, some parents are getting jitters about their kids returning to the classroom.

The Garza’s say their grandkids are ready and they know their expectations.

“We’re trying to teach them to wear a mask when we’re in crowds, but, you know, to follow the procedures,” Roger Garza said.

His wife Raquel Garza says she hopes other kids will also follow protocols and wear masks.

“We can’t stop living. We have to do our part. Just remind them that, you know, we have to look after each other,” she said.

Mary Beth Fisk, CEO and executive director of The Ecumenical Center, says children reflect what the adults around them are feeling.

“It’s important you’re looking internally at yourself because sometimes that reflection comes out in your kids,” she said.

Some signs that your child might have anxiety include symptoms such as loss of sleep, loss of appetite, loss of energy, sadness and refusal to go to school.

There could also be signs of muscle tension, nausea, or dizziness.

To help detect anxiety, Fisk said parents should listen to their kids’ fears and concerns.

“Validate the feeling of your child. It’s important that you focus on what you can control and what they can control in their own environment,” she said.

Fisk said the anxiety of returning to school may not be evident on the first day of school. But, the best thing parents and guardians can do is listen.

