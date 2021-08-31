Head for the Cure 5K Run/Walk returns to San Antonio, Sept. 25 to support brain cancer research

The annual Head for the Cure 5K run and walk event is back in San Antonio and will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Providence Catholic High School. Proceeds will go to brain cancer research.

SAN ANTONIO – Ready to get your running shoes on?

The annual Head for the Cure 5K Run/Walk event is back in San Antonio and will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Providence Catholic High School. Proceeds will go to brain cancer research.

The 5K is in honor of KSAT 12′s former news director, Jim Boyle, who lost his battle with brain cancer in 2014. Boyle led the newsroom for 29 years.

Below are more details about the Head for the Cure 5K.

Event information

Providence High School

1215 N St Mary’s St San Antonio, TX 78215

Sept. 25, 2021 at 8 a.m.

Late packet pickup is Saturday, Sept. 25 from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. at Providence Catholic School.

Race day schedule:

7 a.m. - Day of packet pick up and registration begins

8 a.m. - 5K run/walk begins

9 a.m. - Kid’s fun run begins

9 a.m. - Survivor and caregiver recognitions

10 a.m. - Event awards

To register or volunteer for the event, click or tap here.

