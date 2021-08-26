KSAT invites you to a Town Hall with San Antonio Food Bank to discuss hunger insecurity in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Founded in 1980, the San Antonio Food Bank serves one of the largest service areas in Southwest Texas.

Their mission is not only to make sure that their clients have food for today but to also have the resources to be self-sufficient in the future.

The SA Food Bank serves 120,000 individuals each week and 74,000,000 meals are distributed annually.

To highlight the importance of Hunger Action Month in our city and to answer viewer questions, KSAT.com will livestream a town hall with the San Antonio Food Bank on Wednesday, Sept. 1 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. hosted by KSAT 12 anchors Sarah Acosta and Max Massey.

If you can’t watch the town hall live, you can watch the video-on-demand in the video player above after the event.

The following panelists will be included in the town hall:

Eric Cooper, CEO and president of San Antonio Food Bank

Julie La Barba, MD - a physician with an understanding of nutrition and food security

Jessica Hager - national expert/FANO staffer from health/wellness perspective

SA Food Bank local client: Kaysia, a local single mom who has used Food Bank services, works and currently going to school

Ways you can become a hunger fighter and support San Antonio Food Bank

Make a one-time gift or sign-up to be a recurring donor. Every one dollar donated provides seven meals.

Donate non-perishable food items to the San Antonio Food Bank. Participating RBFCU locations have drop-off bins, the list is shown below.

Whether you’re a group or individual there are many opportunities to volunteer.

Drives can be conducted by any organization or dedicated group of hunger fighters.

The 12 most wanted non-perishable food items the San Antonio Food Bank requests include cereal, peanut butter, canned tuna, beans, rice, boxed macaroni and cheese, chili, soups, baby food/diapers, canned lunch meats, pet food, full means canned or boxed and pop-top food items.

Ad

Related article: Families seek help from San Antonio Food Bank amid rising food prices at grocery stores

To make a donation to the San Antonio Food Bank, click or tap here.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union.