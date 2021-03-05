Coronavirus update San Antonio, March 4: Leaders report 242 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and local health professionals updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Thursday night.

Nirenberg reported 197,497 total COVID-19 cases and 2,678 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 242 new cases as of Thursday. Two new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day rolling average is 329.

City officials also reported that 368 patients are hospitalized, 136 are in the intensive care unit and 72 are on ventilators. There are 9% of staffed beds available and 67% of ventilators available.

There were 51 hospital admissions within the last 24 hours.

Nirenberg said the total number of hospitalizations is one of the lowest numbers seen since November.

The mayor said more than 265,000 people have gotten their first COVID-19 vaccine dose from the city site. He said Alamodome operations will continue as more vaccine doses are expected to arrive next week.

Dr. Ruth Berggren, with UT Health San Antonio, said the Bexar County Hospital District administered 6,072 vaccines, the largest distribution day to date. She said UT Health San Antonio has administered 65,000 vaccines as of Friday.

Berggren said UT Health and Metro Health are working to expand their vaccine efforts to include more people.