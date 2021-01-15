Coronavirus update San Antonio, Jan. 14: 1,829 new cases, 19 COVID-19 related deaths confirmed

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Thursday night.

Nirenberg reported 140,614 total COVID-19 cases and 1,704 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 1,829 new cases as of Thursday. Nineteen deaths related to the virus were confirmed on Thursday.

The mayor also expressed his condolences to Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, who lost close friend Glynn Dyess to the virus.

The 7-day moving average of cases is at 1,782, a slight increase from Wednesday.

City officials also reported that 1,407 patients are hospitalized, 382 are in the intensive care unit and 231 are on ventilators. There are 11% of staffed beds available and 53% of ventilators available.

Hospitalizations have been on a slight decline for the past few days, but officials said there is still cause for concern because the decline is not sustained.

“The numbers have not shown much mercy,” Nirenberg said.

There were 158 COVID-19-related hospital admissions in the last 24 hours, Nirenberg said.