Coronavirus update San Antonio, Feb. 5: Leaders report 1,724 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Friday night.

Nirenberg reported 180,386 total COVID-19 cases and 2,197 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 1,724 new cases as of Friday. Eleven new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 1,361.

City officials also reported that 999 patients are hospitalized, 372 are in the intensive care unit and 217 are on ventilators. There are 10% of staffed beds available and 56% of ventilators available.

There were 85 hospital admissions in the last 24 hours, Nirenberg said.

Nirenberg said he amended the city’s emergency order to align with the CDC’s guidance, which will require masks in all areas of the San Antonio International Airport.

“If you’re deplaning or entering the airport for any reason, you must be wearing a mask,” Nirenberg said.

