Coronavirus update San Antonio, Aug. 11: 205 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths confirmed in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced 205 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The additional cases brings Bexar County’s cumulative total to 43,164 cases. The seven-day average of new cases is now at 266 cases per day.

Nirenberg also confirmed 11 new COVID-19 deaths. Metro Health is reporting 519 total deaths, with 265 under investigation.

Going forward, Nirenberg said the city would report potential COVID-19 deaths that are under investigation. The statistic will be updated regularly after the state’s health agency began reporting COVID-19 deaths without waiting for local health authorities to verify the deaths first.

Nirenberg said Metro Health verified 53 additional COVID-19 deaths from death certificate data provided by the state. The city said the additional deaths happened between July 6-24.

Officials reported 720 Bexar County residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of those patients, 317 are in the intensive care unit and 216 patients are on ventilators.

Numbers released by city officials indicate that 16% of staffed hospital beds and 48% of ventilators are available in Bexar County.

The Health Care System Stress Score is now “high.”