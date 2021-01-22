Coronavirus update San Antonio, Jan. 21: Leaders report 2,507 new COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Thursday night.

Nirenberg reported 155,588 total COVID-19 cases and 1,857 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 2,507 new cases as of Thursday. Seventeen new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 2,063.

City officials also reported that 1,419 patients are hospitalized, 426 are in the intensive care unit and 255 are on ventilators. There are 11% of staffed beds available and 52% of ventilators available.

There were 141 hospital admissions in the last 24 hours, Nirenberg said.

Rodriguez said county leaders will send a letter to the Department of State Health Services to get more vaccine supply. He said the county will be ready to administer up to 5,000 vaccines at the Wonderland Mall location by Feb. 8 if the supply is available.