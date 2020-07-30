Coronavirus update San Antonio, July 29: City, county leaders send Gov. Abbott letter to clear up confusion on reopening schools

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Wednesday night.
Here are a few of the highlights:
- Nirenberg reported 38,930 total COVID-19 cases and 342 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Wednesday, an increase of 946 new cases. Seven new deaths were reported today.
- City officials also reported that 1,007 patients are hospitalized, 389 are in the intensive care unit and 269 are on ventilators. There are 12% of staffed beds available and 40% of ventilators available.
- Nirenberg and Wolff said they sent a letter (see below or click here) to Gov. Greg Abbott to clear up the mixed messages coming from the Texas Education Agency and Attorney General Ken Paxton.
- The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District issued a health directive to delay the start of in-person learning until at least Sept. 7. The leaders said they want the governor to make a decision and either reinforce local authority or rescind the health directive.
- Wolff said if Abbott decides to rescind the directive, he hopes local school districts will comply voluntarily with the guidance issued by Metro Health on reopening schools. However, the county has already been met with pushback from some local schools.
- Wolff said many districts across the state are facing a similar situation as those in Bexar County due to the mixed messages.
- During the briefing, TEA Commissioner Mike Morath released a statement regarding school funding and the reopening of campuses. Click here to read Morath’s statement and guidelines.
Nirenberg and Wolff’s letter to Abbott below (app users/newsletter recipients, click here to see the letter):
Track daily spikes in COVID-19 cases in San Antonio, Bexar County
