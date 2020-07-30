State says it ‘remains committed’ to fully funding remote learning for 2020-2021 school year

AUSTIN – The Texas Education Agency announced Wednesday that it is committed to funding remote learning for families who choose the option for the entire 2020-2021 school year.

Reminder to ALL TX Families: Every parent in our state still has the option to choose remote learning for their child—and TX leaders remain committed to fully funding remote instruction for any TX family that wants that option for their child during the entire 20-21 School Year. pic.twitter.com/COuM13fT3M — Texas Education Agency (@teainfo) July 29, 2020

According to a statement by Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath, to generate funding for remote instruction, school systems must also provide daily-on campus instruction for families that want to come onto the campus.

“Over the past month, TEA announced a funding waiver framework that fully funds schools for remote instruction for the entire year for any family that requests remote instruction,” Morath said in a statement. “To generate funding for remote instruction, school systems must also provide daily on-campus instruction for families that want to come on campus.”

The following are considered “critical exceptions” by the agency designed to maximize the health of students, teachers, and staff:

As part of an 8-week back to school transition period, school systems can offer a solely remote instructional setting, subject to some requirements;

For up to 5 days if a school building is closed due to a confirmed COVID-19 case on campus, at any point during the school year, schools will be funded for providing remote-only instruction;

Even beyond this 5-day exception, any day a school building is closed as part of a legally authorized closure order, schools will be funded for providing remote-only instruction;

High schools can offer an alternating on-campus/remote instructional experience in order to reduce the number of students in campus buildings at one time.

For more information, read TEA’s overview of remote instruction below: