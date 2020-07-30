83ºF

Local News

State says it ‘remains committed’ to fully funding remote learning for 2020-2021 school year

Agency says schools have to provide on-campus instruction for families who do not wish to participate in remote instruction

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

Tags: COVID-19, Coronavirus, TEA
TEA news icon, image courtesy of TEA.
TEA news icon, image courtesy of TEA. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

AUSTIN – The Texas Education Agency announced Wednesday that it is committed to funding remote learning for families who choose the option for the entire 2020-2021 school year.

According to a statement by Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath, to generate funding for remote instruction, school systems must also provide daily-on campus instruction for families that want to come onto the campus.

“Over the past month, TEA announced a funding waiver framework that fully funds schools for remote instruction for the entire year for any family that requests remote instruction,” Morath said in a statement. “To generate funding for remote instruction, school systems must also provide daily on-campus instruction for families that want to come on campus.”

The following are considered “critical exceptions” by the agency designed to maximize the health of students, teachers, and staff:

  • As part of an 8-week back to school transition period, school systems can offer a solely remote instructional setting, subject to some requirements;
  • For up to 5 days if a school building is closed due to a confirmed COVID-19 case on campus, at any point during the school year, schools will be funded for providing remote-only instruction;
  • Even beyond this 5-day exception, any day a school building is closed as part of a legally authorized closure order, schools will be funded for providing remote-only instruction;
  • High schools can offer an alternating on-campus/remote instructional experience in order to reduce the number of students in campus buildings at one time.

For more information, read TEA’s overview of remote instruction below:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: