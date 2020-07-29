Nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio officials on Wednesday announced 946 new COVID-19 cases.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg announce 946 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total case count to 38,930. On Tuesday, 1,546 cases were announced.

Over the past seven days, San Antonio has averaged 768 cases a day, Nirenberg said.

Officials also confirmed seven new COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the death toll locally to 342.

Though the case count has grown, hospitalizations have continued declining.

The mayor said 1,007 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, down from 1,045 on Tuesday.

Of those patients, 389 are in the intensive care unit, down from 413 on Tuesday. Ventilators are being used on 269 patients.

As of Wednesday, 12% of staffed hospital beds and 40% of ventilators are available in Bexar County.

