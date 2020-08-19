Coronavirus update San Antonio, Aug. 18: Bexar County prepares for November general election

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

With the general election less than three months away, local officials are preparing to do the best they can to help voters cast a ballot safely during the pandemic.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff outlined some of what is being done Tuesday night during the daily coronavirus briefing with San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

Here are a few of the highlights:

Nirenberg reported 143 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday , bringing the cumulative total to 44,265. Nirenberg also reported 20 new deaths, bringing the local death toll to 637.

The mayor reported 569 Bexar County residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of those patients, 255 are in the intensive care unit and 184 patients are on ventilators.

Nirenberg said the School Risk Indicators show a slight improvement, but it still remains in the red zone.

School Risk Indicators for Bexar County on Aug. 18. (KSAT)