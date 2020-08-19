Coronavirus update San Antonio, Aug. 18: Bexar County prepares for November general election

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.
With the general election less than three months away, local officials are preparing to do the best they can to help voters cast a ballot safely during the pandemic.
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff outlined some of what is being done Tuesday night during the daily coronavirus briefing with San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg.
Here are a few of the highlights:
- Nirenberg reported 143 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the cumulative total to 44,265. Nirenberg also reported 20 new deaths, bringing the local death toll to 637.
- The mayor reported 569 Bexar County residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of those patients, 255 are in the intensive care unit and 184 patients are on ventilators.
- Nirenberg said the School Risk Indicators show a slight improvement, but it still remains in the red zone.
- Judge Nelson Wolff said the latest numbers are “looking good” and asked residents to continue practicing safe hygiene and social distancing. He added that the holiday season is coming up and that residents need “to be very careful” and avoid large family gatherings. Wolff also said that when students return to school after Labor Day, there will inevitably be “some problems” with COVID-19.
- Wolff said with the November general election coming up, the Bexar County Commissioners Court is doing all it can to provide the best options for voters, including mailing 265,000 ballots to residents 65 and older so they can vote by mail. He said that three out of four “mega voting” sites have been approved. They include the AT&T Center, the Alzafar Shrine Temple and Concepcion Sports Park. Wolff also wants a site in District 2.
- Dr. Coleen Bridger, San Antonio assistant city manager and interim Metro Health director, said schools will be required to post positive COVID-19 cases on their websites as part of the health directive issues by Metro Health. If they don’t, the health agency can take the school to court.