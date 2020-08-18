143 new COVID-19 cases reported in San Antonio, Bexar County

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced 143 new COVID-19 cases in Bexar County on Tuesday.

The rise in cases brings Bexar County’s cumulative total to 44,265.

The death toll in Bexar County rose to 637 on Tuesday, as 20 new deaths were reported. The new deaths were reported between late June 23 and Aug. 13, Nirenberg said.

A total of 569 hospitalizations were reported, with 255 patients in the intensive care unit and 184 patients on ventilators.

As of Tuesday, 14% of staffed hospital beds and 55% of ventilators are available in Bexar County.

