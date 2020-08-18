’Special needs and social distancing’ webinar to take place on Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is hosting a “Back to School: Special Needs and Social Distancing” webinar set to take place on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

The webinar is slated to begin at 10 a.m. and is free and open to the public. Attendees must first RSVP in advance and then check email for instructions to join the session.

Rachel Brauner, an AgriLife Extension program specialist in College Station said parents and caregivers scrambled to turn their living room into a classroom last May when school children faced the unusual disruption to the end of their school year.

“We aim to provide resources to service providers so they may help parents and caregivers work with teachers to address issues related to back-to-school, social distancing and individuals with special health care needs,” Brauner said.

Brauner said the school closures and social distancing also had the effect of causing a longer at-home summer and the need to prepare for a new normal in the upcoming school year.

Lakshmi Mahadevan, Ph.D., associate professor and AgriLife Extension specialist of special populations will be speaking during the event.

Mahadevan earned a doctorate in educational psychology with an emphasis in career development education from Texas A&M University. Her areas of expertise include career assessment, post-secondary options for individuals with special needs, special education and multicultural career counseling.