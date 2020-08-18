Allergies or COVID-19? San Antonio school nurses face dilemma when students return on campus

SAN ANTONIO – When students return to campus, any cough, sneeze or scratchy throat will have to be assessed on a case-by-case basis, said Tara Dye, R.N., assistant director of health services for the Northside Independent School District.

Dye said the 150 school nurses caring for at least 106,000 students will be asking, “Is it allergies or COVID-19?”

She said before a student is sent home, the nurses will check with school administrators, and if needed, consult with the Metropolitan Health District.

The students’ parents will be urged to seek medical advice, she said. It will be up to the physician to recommend testing for COVID-19, or clear the student to return to school with a note from the doctor.

The dilemma that school nurses will likely face is because “COVID and allergies can really mimic each other,” said Dr. Kirk Waibel, a board certified allergist with Aspire Allergy and Asthma.

“Even the CDC has listed things like nasal congestion and cough as potential COVID symptoms but they’re, of course, also allergy symptoms,” Waibel said.

He said as an example, a fever may be strep throat.

But Waibel said testing is becoming more "sophisticated" with quicker results in order to tell the difference.

Dye said COVID-19 does have its own distinct symptom.

"The loss of taste and smell, that kind of stands out on its own," Dye said.

In advance of their children returning to school, Dye said, "We encourage the parent to bring a care plan from the doctor's office that we can keep on file so we have their conditions in history."

Waibel said, "I think they need to do the best they can to make sure those symptoms are well controlled."

Waibel said he and other allergists can assist school districts as they continue to formulate plans for in-person learning.

Dye said school nurses are a phone call or email away if parents need them.

In fact, Dye said she encourages parents to stay in touch with them.

Also, as a precaution, Dye also said working parents should have a caregiver on standby if their child ever needs to be sent home by a school nurse.