Coronavirus update San Antonio, Aug. 17: Bexar County COVID-19 risk level improves to ‘moderate'

The COVID-19 curve in Bexar County appears to be flattening as Bexar County’s risk level indicator improved to moderate for the first time since a surge in cases begin in June.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff shared the news Monday night during their daily coronavirus briefing.

Here are a few of the highlights:

Nirenberg reported 70 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the cumulative total to 44,122. Nirenberg also reported 19 new deaths, bringing the local death toll to 617.

Hospitalizations, which rose slightly on Sunday, dipped back down on Monday. Officials reported 603 Bexar County residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from 612 on Sunday. Of those patients, 267 are in the intensive care unit and 188 patients are on ventilators.

Along with the declining hospitalizations, several metrics local health experts are following have improved greatly since the surge in cases began early this summer. The county’s positivity rate is down to 11.3%, which is still far off from the 5% goal, but a steady improvement from prior weeks. Because of the improving situation, the risk level is now “moderate.”

