70 new COVID-19 cases in San Antonio, Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – After a weekend with relatively low COVID-19 numbers, San Antonio officials announced 70 new cases in Bexar County on Monday.

The rise in cases brings Bexar County’s cumulative total to 44,122. Bexar County also reported a 1.4% drop in the weekly positivity rate, which now sits at 11.3%.

The death toll in Bexar County rose to 617 on Monday, an increase from 598 on Sunday. deaths were reported between late June and Sunday, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.

Hospitalizations, which rose on Sunday, dipped again on Monday.

Officials reported 603 Bexar County residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from 612 on Sunday. Of those patients, 267 are in the intensive care unit and 188 patients are on ventilators.

As of Monday, 18% of staffed hospital beds and 56% of ventilators are available in Bexar County. Hospitals remain under “high” stress.

