Coronavirus update San Antonio, July 22: City releases new COVID-19 hospitalization projection model

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Wednesday night.

Here are a few of the highlights:

Nirenberg reported 33,555 total COVID-19 cases and 283 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Wednesday, an increase of 1,688 new cases. Nine new deaths were reported today.

The mayor said the city averaged 1,206 new cases per day for the past five days.

Nirenberg said one of the newly reported deaths was from a nursing home, and three of them were related to people under 40 years old.

City officials also reported that 1,133 patients are hospitalized , 429 are in the intensive care unit and 287 are on ventilators. There are 12% of staffed beds available and 51% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg said the city released a new model showing hospitalization projections for the next two weeks. He said the model shows a potential plateau in hospitalizations.

Sg2 COVID-19 model 7/22/20 (COSA)

Wolff said there is a small decline in local hospitalizations currently.

Metro Health Assistant Director Mario Martinez said the city is bringing in an additional 50 contact tracers and 200 case investigators.

Dr. Bryan Alsip, with University Health System, said the newly released model is showing good projections. However, he said he is cautiously optimistic because the number of virus infections and hospitalizations can inflate quickly.

Track daily spikes in COVID-19 cases in San Antonio, Bexar County

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: