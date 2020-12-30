Coronavirus update San Antonio, Dec. 29: 975 new COVID-19 cases reported; 11 deaths confirmed

SAN ANTONIO – As the year’s end inches closer, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg confirmed 975 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday night.

In Bexar County, there are now 114,362 total COVID-19 cases and 1,521 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 43 new cases as of Tuesday. Eleven new deaths tied to COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday.

The mayor also updated Monday’s COVID-19 tally, as the city could not download COVID-19 case data from the state on Sunday. Nirenberg now says 1,126 cases were confirmed on Monday.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 1,165.

City officials also reported that 1,116 patients are hospitalized, 314 are in the intensive care unit and 170 are on ventilators. There are 13% of staffed beds and 52% of ventilators available. In the past day, Bexar County hospitals had 157 new admissions related to COVID-19, Nirenberg said.