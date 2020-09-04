Coronavirus update San Antonio, Sept. 4: Officials report 114 new COVID-19 cases; 22 new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Friday night.

Nirenberg reported 47,184 total COVID-19 cases and 873 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Friday, an increase of 114 new cases. Twenty-two new deaths were reported today. The 7-day moving average of cases is 157.

Twenty deaths, which occurred between July 5 and Aug. 25, were verified from death certificates by Metro Health.

City officials also reported that 323 patients are hospitalized, 145 are in the intensive care unit and 83 are on ventilators. There are 13% of staffed beds available and 67% of ventilators available.

Wolff said the city and county have issued an amended executive order (see below or click here) for landlords to comply with new eviction orders from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.