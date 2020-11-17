Coronavirus update San Antonio, Nov. 16: Officials report 194 new COVID-19 cases; hospitalizations rise above 400

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Friday night.

Nirenberg reported 70,236 total COVID-19 cases and 1,301 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 194 new cases as of Monday. No new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 297.

City officials also reported that 407 patients are hospitalized, 142 are in the intensive care unit and 65 are on ventilators. There are 16% of staffed beds available and 69% of ventilators available. The mayor said the hospital system is starting to show higher stress, and this is the first time there have been more than 400 patients in the hospital since August.

Nirenberg said there were 46 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. Wolff said there are currently 66 COVID-19 patients from El Paso in San Antonio hospitals.

The positivity rate is 9.4% this week, up 1% from last week. The area has a moderate COVID-19 risk level, Nirenberg said.

