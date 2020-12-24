Coronavirus update San Antonio, Dec. 23: Leaders report 1,629 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Wednesday night.

Nirenberg reported 106,793 total COVID-19 cases and 1,479 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 1,629 new cases as of Wednesday. Eight new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 1,208.

City officials also reported that 945 patients are hospitalized, 290 are in the intensive care unit and 152 are on ventilators. There are 10% of staffed beds available and 60% of ventilators available.

There were 129 admissions to the hospital within the last 24 hours.

Nirenberg says more than 18,796 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Bexar County. He said he will now be providing vaccine updates during briefings on Wednesdays.

The mayor says Metro Health has not recommended a curfew for Christmas.