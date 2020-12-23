As COVID-19 cases surge, San Antonio mayor calls next six days ‘crucial’ in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg says the next six days in Bexar County are crucial because there is currently a 15% occupancy of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals.

Under Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, if the hospital occupancy remains over 15% for seven days, businesses must reduce their capacity down to 50%.

Nirenberg says things will get worst before they get better.

“There’s a level of transmission that’s been happening out in our community since Thanksgiving and a little bit before that. That makes it much more likely that if you encounter someone outside of your household, it is very likely that that person is going to be infected. It’s much more likely that person is infected with COVID-19,” Nirenberg said.

He says the solution for residents is simple -- continue wearing masks and social distance.

