Coronavirus update San Antonio, Dec. 1: Leaders report 452 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new virus-related deaths

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Tuesday night.

Nirenberg reported 81,626 total COVID-19 cases and 1,362 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 452 new cases as of Tuesday. Five new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 736.

City officials also reported that 593 patients are hospitalized, 188 are in the intensive care unit and 104 are on ventilators. There are 12% of staffed beds available and 66% of ventilators available.

Wolff said there are currently 76 COVID-19 patients from El Paso in San Antonio hospitals.

Nirenberg said 5,618 people got tested on Tuesday compared to just over 4,300 on Monday.

The school risk level is currently at “moderate.”

School Risk Level: 12/1/20 (COSA/Bexar County)

Eric Cooper, CEO and president of the San Antonio Food Bank, said his organization is serving 120,000 people each week.

Cooper asked anyone who is struggling to visit safoodbank.org or call 210-431-8326 to seek help from the organization. He said those who would like to volunteer or donate can also visit the food bank’s website to sign up or give.