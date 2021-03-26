Coronavirus update San Antonio, March 26: Leaders report 179 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in the daily briefing Friday night.

Nirenberg reported 203,370 total COVID-19 cases and 3,077 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 179 new cases as of Friday. One new death was reported today.

The 7-day rolling average is 189.

City officials also reported that 184 patients are hospitalized, 75 are in the intensive care unit and 40 are on ventilators. There are 12% of staffed beds available and 74% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg said 445,651 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 249,552 are fully vaccinated in Bexar County.

The city will prioritize those who are most vulnerable. Starting Monday, anyone 80 or older is encouraged to visit the Alamodome in the afternoon Monday through Saturday to get a vaccine without an appointment.

Wolff said extra precautions would be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the Freeman Coliseum after officials announced 2,400 migrant children would be temporarily housed at the facility. He said the minors will be tested on-site and will be required to wear a mask. Those who test positive for COVID-19 will be placed in a different cohort.

