WATCH: Mayor Nirenberg announces additional COVID-19 death at SA nursing home; 410 cases total
Coronavirus update from San Antonio Mayor Nirenberg, Bexar County Judge Wolff 4/5/20
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Sunday night.
- Mayor Nirenberg reported 26 additional COVID-19 cases in Bexar County on Sunday night, totaling 410 cases so far. One additional death was also announced, which was a man in his 60s at the Southeast Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. This brings the total number of deaths to 12 from the virus so far in the county.
- City officials also announced 110 COVID-19 cases are travel-related, 127 are community transmitted, 137 are close contact cases and 36 are under investigation.
- Mayor Nirenberg said he anticipates more coronavirus cases to arise and said the crisis “is a long way from being over” in the county.
- Judge Wolff gave thanks to the VIA bus drivers and deemed them ‘frontline’ workers during the virus. Bus services are still available in the county and the judge reassured residents it is safe to ride the bus, as the company is following the federal guidelines for social distancing and sanitization.
- Social distancing is making a difference in flattening the curve, according to Mayor Nirenberg. Models indicate that we will see the peak in the first week or two of May for Bexar County.
- CentroMed, CommuniCare, and TexasMed clinics are now able to test residents for COVID-19, according to city officials. Late last week, officials also waived the requirement of a physician’s note to get tested.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Everything we know about the coronavirus cases in Bexar County
- H-E-B partner confirmed positive for COVID-19, store officials say
- As Texas mayor orders closures, daughter gets COVID-19
- Infected staff at nursing home with 75 COVID-19 patients worked at other San Antonio facilities
- Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order. Here’s what that means.
- Track coronavirus cases by ZIP, age in San Antonio with interactive map
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- A guide to unemployment benefits for Texans laid off during coronavirus pandemic
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- The ultimate coronavirus guide: From preparedness and prevention to testing and treatment
- ’SA Food 2 Go:’ Search nearby restaurants offering to-go, delivery around San Antonio
- Resources from World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, City of San Antonio
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.