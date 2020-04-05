WATCH: Mayor Nirenberg announces additional COVID-19 death at SA nursing home; 410 cases total

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Sunday night.

Mayor Nirenberg reported 26 additional COVID-19 cases in Bexar County on Sunday night, totaling 410 cases so far. One additional death was also announced, which was a man in his 60s at the Southeast Nursing & Rehabilitation Center . This brings the total number of deaths to 12 from the virus so far in the county.

City officials also announced 110 COVID-19 cases are travel-related, 127 are community transmitted, 137 are close contact cases and 36 are under investigation.

Mayor Nirenberg said he anticipates more coronavirus cases to arise and said the crisis “is a long way from being over” in the county.

Judge Wolff gave thanks to the VIA bus drivers and deemed them ‘frontline’ workers during the virus. Bus services are still available in the county and the judge reassured residents it is safe to ride the bus, as the company is following the federal guidelines for social distancing and sanitization.

Social distancing is making a difference in flattening the curve, according to Mayor Nirenberg. Models indicate that we will see the peak in the first week or two of May for Bexar County.

CentroMed, CommuniCare, and TexasMed clinics are now able to test residents for COVID-19, according to city officials. Late last week, officials also waived the requirement of a physician’s note to get tested.

