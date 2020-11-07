Coronavirus update San Antonio, Nov. 6: Officials report 218 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new virus-related deaths

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Commissioner Kevin Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Friday night.

Nirenberg reported 67,127 total COVID-19 cases and 1,273 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Friday, an increase of 218 new cases. Five new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 218.

City officials also reported that 253 patients are hospitalized, 111 are in the intensive care unit and 52 are on ventilators. There are 10% of staffed beds available and 66% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg said there are 46 COVID-19 patients from El Paso in San Antonio hospitals as the border city experiences a surge in cases.