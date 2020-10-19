Coronavirus update San Antonio, Oct. 19: Officials report 98 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new virus-related deaths

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Monday night.

Nirenberg reported 63,426 total COVID-19 cases and 1,230 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Monday, an increase of 98 new cases. Two new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 159.

City officials also reported that 193 patients are hospitalized, 84 are in the intensive care unit and 36 are on ventilators. There are 16% of staffed beds available and 72% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg said the positivity rate remains unchanged from last week and is still 5.8%. The goal is to be under 5%.

Wolff said he met with TABC officials on Monday to discuss the opening of bars that are not reopened as restaurants. He said while the bars can reopen, he has the power to close them down again if cases surge in the area.

Wolff said only 10 bar owners have contacted his office about wanting to reopen. He said he expects to file the paperwork on Tuesday, and the TABC could take up to 48 hours to approve the filing. So bars should be able to open later this week or early next week.

KSAT will update its website when bars are officially able to reopen.

See the judge’s executive order on bars ( click here if you cannot see it):