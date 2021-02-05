Coronavirus update San Antonio, Feb. 4: Leaders report 860 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Thursday night.

Nirenberg reported 178,662 total COVID-19 cases and 2,186 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 860 new cases as of Thursday. Five new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 1,335.

City officials also reported that 1,081 patients are hospitalized, 374 are in the intensive care unit and 223 are on ventilators. There are 9% of staffed beds available and 49% of ventilators available.

There were 128 hospital admissions in the last 24 hours, Nirenberg said.

Nirenberg said the city will be on alert for any reports of large gatherings during the Super Bowl this Sunday.

Watch the entire briefing by clicking here to hear more from city and county leaders.

