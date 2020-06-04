Coronavirus update San Antonio, June 3: 71 new cases, 3 new deaths reported; Officials discuss Phase III reopening guidelines

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Wednesday night.

Here are a few of the highlights:

Nirenberg reported 2,953 COVID-19 cases and 78 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Wednesday. Twenty-three cases are from the community, one is from the Bexar County Jail, four are from congregate settings and 43 are under investigation. Three new deaths were reported today.

City officials also reported that 90 patients are hospitalized, 37 are in the intensive care unit and 21 are on ventilators.

Nirenberg said an incident was caught on camera Tuesday during a protest in which certain language was used. He didn’t discuss the language, but he said the incident is under investigation.

Mayor, police chief explain why projectiles were fired at crowd protesting near Alamo in San Antonio

As far as violence breaking out during peaceful protests, Nirenberg said, "Our goal will always be to de-escalate -- number 1.”

Nirenberg said residents should still work to slow down the infection rate and flatten the curve by following health guidelines. He said the community has done an extraordinary job of following the guidelines, even as Gov. Greg Abbott continues to reopen more of the state.

Abbott released new reopening guidance on Wednesday with some restrictions still in place. San Antonio city attorney Andy Segovia said the local governments will continue to put out health guidance as the state takes over reopening businesses. Click here to learn more about Phase III of Reopen Texas.

Dr. Anita Kurian, assistant director of the Metropolitan Health District, said the slight increase in COVID-19 cases was expected as businesses began to reopen. She said a testing backlog is also contributing to higher case numbers.

Kurian said as people are continuing to follow health recommendations, the infection rates are fewer than expected by health officials. She said, however, that there has not been an increase in testing demand, and there are about 900 to 1,500 administered per day. Metro Health has a testing capacity of nearly 4,000 COVID-19 tests per day.

Kurian asked people who are protesting to continue following social distancing and health guidelines to reduce community transmission of the virus.

When asked about reform for San Antonio Police Department leadership, Nirenberg said the state has a say on what can change.

Coronavirus data: San Antonio cases stabilizing, but officials urge vigilance to avoid second wave

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: