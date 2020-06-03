LIVE COVERAGE: Protesters take to streets of San Antonio for fifth straight day

SAN ANTONIO – For the fifth consecutive day, protesters have taken to the streets of San Antonio downtown protesting racial inequality and the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The protesters at 4:40 p.m. have converged at Public Safety Headquarters, which houses the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department.

Wednesday’s protest comes after what started as a peaceful protest Tuesday resulted in chaos around 11 p.m., when a group came faced off with police officers near Alamo Plaza, which is under nightly curfew after 8:30 p.m. through Sunday.

According to videos posted on social media and reporters who were at the scene, an organizer was instructing the group of protesters to put their hands up, his back to the officers. As he is leading the crowd, feet in front of the line of police, officers can be seen opening fire.

San Antonio police later tweeted that they were trying to disperse “unruly crowds causing damage.” Police said that officers were “attacked with glass bottles” and that they responded with pepper balls, smoke, wooden and rubber balls.

Police officials are expected to comment on the incident at some point Wednesday.

Two reporters suffered minor injuries being hit by projectiles.

At least eight people were arrested.

